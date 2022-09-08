Baby squirrels rescued in St. Johns County with help from Fire Rescue crew

Jordan Joseph, event coordinator at Fantasy Farms, shared with News4JAX photos of a squirrel rescue Wednesday in Ponte Vedra.

Jordan Joseph, an event coordinator at Fantasy Farms on Roscoe Boulevard, told News4JAX that a baby squirrel fell about 45 feet out of its nest in a palm tree at Fantasy Farms, which is described as a small, exotic animal preserve and venue. Joseph said that earlier in the day, another squirrel was found dead, and they feared that it was the baby’s squirrel’s mother.

Worried that the baby was without its mother and the possibility that more baby squirrels were in the nest, Joseph drove to the nearest fire station, where three firefighters said they would help with the rescue and brought a fire engine with a 100-foot ladder.

When they got to Fantasy Farms, one of the firefighters climbed up the ladder, found the nest and eventually discovered another baby squirrel.

Fire Rescue said the two baby squirrels, which Joseph said are about 5 weeks old, were taken to an area animal rescue.

Joseph shared with News4JAX photos and video of the rescue. Fire Rescue also posted some pictures on Facebook.