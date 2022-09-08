Nassau County man accused of killing wife, 2 adult children to face judge Thursday

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The man accused of fatally shooting his wife and their adult daughter and son at their Nassau County home in December is expected to appear via Zoom for a status conference Thursday.

William Broyles — who has had three mental competence evaluations — was found “no longer competent” by a psychologist back in July. We are expected to hear from all three psychologists who examined Broyles in court on Thursday.

Broyles’ court hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. in a Nassau County courtroom.

Broyles was indicted in January on three counts of first-degree murder. He is accused of fatally shooting his 57-year-old wife, 27-year-old daughter and 28-year-old son in December in their home.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said that before the shooting there was no history of domestic problems at that address.

“This case is just tragic. It just, it’s crazy. It just doesn’t make sense,” Leeper said in a news conference following the shooting.

As revealed in December on the staff page of Hodges Boulevard Presbyterian Church, Broyles was listed as the church’s director of music ministries. His name has since been removed from the page. The staff page stated that Broyles had been its church musician for 23 years, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering and has worked in the aerospace and medical device industries.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, prosecutors have told Broyles they intend to pursue the death penalty if he is convicted.