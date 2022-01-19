Nassau man accused of killing wife, daughter, son indicted for 1st-degree murder

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A court document obtained Wednesday by News4JAX shows William Broyles, the Nassau County man accused of fatally shooting his wife, daughter and son at their home in Callahan, has been indicted on three counts of first-degree murder.

Broyles, court records show, is set for arraignment on Jan. 27.

According to Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper, Broyles fatally shot his 57-year-old wife, 27-year-old daughter and 28-year-old son in December of last year.

“This case is just tragic. It just, it’s crazy. It just doesn’t make sense,” Leeper said in a news conference following the shooting.

Leeper noted no history of domestic issues at the address where the family lived.

As revealed in December on the staff page of Hodges Boulevard Presbyterian Church, Broyles was listed as the church’s director of music ministries. His name has since been removed from the page. The staff page stated that Broyles had been its church musician for 23 years, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering and has worked in the aerospace and medical device industries.

Ad

RELATED: Who is William Broyles, Nassau man accused of killing wife, daughter & son?