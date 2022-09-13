Suspected catalytic converter thieves from Jacksonville caught in Flagler County

PALM COAST, Fla. – Two men from Jacksonville were arrested in Flagler County Monday night after deputies say they fled a traffic stop, and crashed. David Robinson, 45 and Thomas Blocker, 37 were found in a vehicle linked to the thefts of at least two catalytic converters in Flagler County.

The catalytic converters were reported stolen from vehicles over the weekend. As a result, deputies were looking for the suspects’ vehicle, an old white Ford Crown Victoria.

When deputies attempted to pull the car over, the driver fled and crashed the vehicle. Robinson was later identified as the driver. Deputies say he ran off but was caught by deputies hiding behind bushes near the Wells Fargo bank at 836 Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast. Blocker, the passenger, surrendered to deputies at the crash scene.

Robinson is being held without bond on eight charges, including five felonies. Those include driving with a suspended license, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl, aggravated fleeing with injury or damage to vehicle or property.

Ad

Blocker is facing charges of possession of cocaine and fentanyl along with some misdemeanor charges. He’s being held on a $6,000 bond.