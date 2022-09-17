‘Tell what you know’: Family pleads for justice for father of 3 killed in Sherwood Forest home

Seven months after a father of three was gunned down inside his Sherwood Forest home his family is still searching for answers. Darnell Wilson Sr.’s killer has not been arrested.

His family gathered Saturday near the home on Roanoke Boulevard just off Sibbald Road where he was found dead in February.

They were joined by the anti-violence group MAD DADS as they tried to spread the word about his case and plead for answers from the community.

“Tell what you know,” Wilson’s sister, Melanese Wilson, said. “It may not be true, but if you hear something, please report it. Let’s get closure. You don’t want this to be you standing where I’m at in my shoes.”

On Saturday, Melanese Wilson’s shoes -- and her watch and the rest of her outfit -- all represented the Florida State Seminoles -- even though she’s a Florida Gators fan.

She said it was to honor her brother.

“He loved Nikes, tennis shoes and things like that,” Melanese said.

She described her sleepless nights and the roller coaster of emotions she’s been on over the last seven months.

“Anger, crying, frustration, wanting to lash out at whoever it was,” Melanese said. “As far as my family, his children, they’re taking it hard.”

Two of Wilson’s three children gathered Saturday with family and organizers with the group MAD DADS in hopes of spreading the word about his murder to find who was responsible.

But they also reflected on good memories.

“He provided for a lot of people,” his daughter, C’Mora Wilson, said. “And if you needed something done, he was always there.”

Darnell Wilson Jr. said his dad was the ultimate supporter.

“I’ve been playing football since I was 5 years old. He was always the first one to practice, after practice, at the games. Even when I played high school, we had games in Lakeland, Florida. He was always the first one to travel there and the last to travel back,” his son said.

Now Wilson won’t be there to watch his son play -- or his other children grow up -- because someone ended his life too soon.

If you know anything about Wilson’s murder, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or JSO at 904-630-0500.