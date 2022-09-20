Your Voice Matters: National Voter Registration Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Nov. 8 midterm election will be here before we know it. So, to make sure you are registered to vote, News4JAX is providing you with information on how to do just that on National Voter Registration Day, which just so happens to be today.

The deadline to register to vote in an upcoming election is 29 days before the election. So, that means the registration deadline for the midterm election is in three weeks, Oct. 11.

But first, you must be qualified to vote in Florida, meaning you must be:

A citizen of the United States of America

A legal resident of Florida

A legal resident of the county in which you seek to be registered

A person at least 16 years old to preregister or at least 18 years old to register and vote

Not a person who has been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having the right to vote restored

Not a person convicted of a felony without having your right to vote restored

In Florida, a person may register to vote in two ways: online or by completing a paper application and submitting it to the Supervisor of Elections.

RESOURCES: REGISTER TO VOTE ONLINE BY CLICKING HERE | FIND YOUR SUPERVISOR OF ELECTIONS WEBSITE BY CLICKING HERE

To register online, you must have your Florida driver’s license (Florida DL) or your Florida identification (Florida ID) card issued by the Florida Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles. You must provide:

The issued date of your Florida DL or Florida ID card

The last four digits of your Social Security Number

There are several ways to vote once you are registered. Vote by mail, early voting, and vote at a polling place on election day. The state of Florida has a breakdown of all the dates you need to know to make sure your vote counts, on it’s website.

National Voter Registration Day was first observed in 2012 and close to 4.7 million voters have registered to vote on the holiday to date.

In the days leading up to the election, and moving forward, you will see stories called Vote 2022: Your Voice Matters. Here’s why:

WJXT is THE local station, and there is nothing more local than elections. When it comes to making sure our viewers and digital consumers are informed, we take that role seriously. Nothing affects the changing world more than politics and elections. Education, the environment, the economy and equal rights are driven by elections. We will not pursue stories that frame elections as a horse race, we will not focus on candidate theater, and we will not stray from the issues important to you. News4JAX election coverage will empower you as you vote and take part in the democratic process.

News4JAX is making a commitment to consistent community outreach to hear from you both digitally and in person. We will then take your input and your questions and bring them right to the candidates running for office. We will also hold the candidates accountable for their words and actions using our “Trust Index” and fact-checking. News4JAX.com will give you a ‘Voters Guide’ that will empower you with information before you head to the polls, information directly from the candidates, ballots and elected leaders. We promise all this, with a foundation of diversity, equity and inclusion in our coverage. Telling the story of the local community, everything WJXT does is with our community in mind. That’s why WJXT has been the market leader for more than 65 years.