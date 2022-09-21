18-year-old charged with murder in woman’s death, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of an 18-year-old man in the death of a woman whose body was found Monday in a home in the Moncrief Park neighborhood.

According to a news release from JSO, the woman “appeared to have suffered some type of trauma,” and her death was ultimately ruled a murder.

“Through investigative efforts, the suspect was quickly identified as Isaiah Jamal Greene,” the Sheriff’s Office said in its news release. “Following a search for the suspect, he was located and detained without incident.”

Records show Greene was charged with second-degree murder.

A cause of death was not identified by the Sheriff’s Office, but they noted foul play during their initial investigation.