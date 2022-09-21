Jacksonville perfume plant wants lawsuit by Murray Hill residents tossed out, argues it has no merit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Attorneys for a Jacksonville-area perfume plant will argue Wednesday to have a lawsuit filed against them dismissed.

Murray Hill homeowners behind the suit say strong smells coming from the Westside facility are making life unbearable.

The International Flavors and Fragrances Chemical Holdings says the lawsuit has no merit because the homeowner’s claims do not legally meet the standard of being a nuisance.

News4JAX has followed this story for years. Homeowners, particularly in the Murray Hill neighborhood, began reaching out to us saying they were being awakened in the middle of the night by the smell of the strong fumes coming from the IFF plant on Lane Avenue North. Others said they could smell it well into the morning hours.

They described the smell as being like Pine Sol; but intensified. Some went so far as to say it was giving them headaches, making them feel nauseated, and overall diminishing their quality of life.

The city of Jacksonville told us earlier this year it had received nearly 3,000 complaints about the smell between Jan. 1, 2021, and Feb. 1, 2022.

A contractor installed odor sensors in nearby parks earlier this year, but what those sensors found has not been released.

Now, IFF is firing back by saying the claims cannot be a private nuisance because it “is one that impacts one or a few people, not thousands.”

It also said it fails to meet the special-injury rule needed to create standing for a public nuisance claim and on the matter of enforcing environmental regulations, the homeowners would “attempt to rely on cherry-picked authorities from different jurisdictions” that follow different legal standards.

A hearing for the lawsuit is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday. It is unclear if the judge intends to hand down a ruling Wednesday or at a later time. News4JAX will provide updates as we learn more.