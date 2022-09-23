Flagler County urges storm prep over weekend

Flagler County officials are urging residents to take time this weekend for storm preparations.

Tropical Depression 9 will become Tropical Storm Hermine and eventually a hurricane as it heads towards Jamaica, Cuba, and potentially the Florida Peninsula.

“While it is too early to tell what sort of impacts, if any, the storm will pose for Flagler County, this weekend is the perfect time to make sure you are ready for any potential hurricane,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “We strongly encourage all our residents and businesses to make time this weekend to prepare.”

He and other municipal and county partners, continue to closely monitor the tropics.

“This weekend, expect continued high risk of rip currents and small craft advisories at our beaches and coastal waters due to the impacts of Hurricane Fiona to our northeast in the Atlantic Ocean — not ideal beach conditions,” Lord said. “But it is ideal for going to the store at your leisure to get any supplies you may need, filling up gas tanks and to finalize any loose ends to your preparedness plan.”

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Here’s what The Weather Authority is watching | DOWNLOAD: The Weather Authority’s 2022 Hurricane Survival Guide

Officials offer these recommendations:

Make a plan : Talk to friends and family about how communicating before, during and after a potential storm will work. Have a primary, secondary and possibly even a tertiary plan for where to go in the event of an evacuation. Consider staying with family or friends outside of the evacuation area in addition to hotels or motels. In addition, should the county need to order an evacuation, public shelter(s) will be opened.

Build a kit : Gather supplies necessary to be “off-the-grid” for a week after a disaster for everyone in the home. Don’t forget to consider the unique needs each person or pet may have. The kit should include food, water, medications, clothing, cash (as credit card and ATM machines may not work), radios, batteries, generators, and fuel. Portability is key should evacuation be required.

Protect property : Secure outdoor items that could take flight in a strong wind, including loose tree limbs. Prepare window and door protection, such as shutters, should they need to be installed. Those who live in flood-prone areas should buy sandbags — available at local hardware stores and through Amazon.

Sign up for Alert Flagler at www.flaglercounty.gov/alertflagler to receive timely emergency notifications.

For more information go to www.flaglercounty.gov/emergency and follow Emergency Management on social media at: