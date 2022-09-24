Mother says 18-year-old found dead in Moncrief home planned to join military

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The crime-fighting group MAD DADS on Friday night identified and shared photos of an 18-year-old woman that Jacksonville police said was found dead earlier this week at a home in the Moncrief neighborhood.

She was identified as Gabrielle Bolton, and her mother shared photos with MAD DADS from after her graduation. The mother wrote:

“I would love for her name and graduation picture to be shown so people know she was a person. A good girl who was in the process of going into the military and actually wanted to go to school to be a prosecutor or DA. She was extremely intelligent in honor (rolls) in IB and AP advanced classes (and) graduated (with) years served in ROTC and a top student.”

In the initial briefing from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police said they suspected foul play. A day later, the Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a suspect identified as Isaiah Jamal Greene, 18.

Records show Greene was charged with second-degree murder.

An arrest report obtained Friday by News4JAX notes the arrest was domestic-violence related. Much of the arrest report was redacted, but it notes that an assessment of the victim’s injuries revealed signs of trauma to the head. It states that her body was found in a bedroom.

The report shows police spoke with someone about Greene. Some information was redacted, but a line from the report reads: “She advised Isaiah told her ‘I didn’t mean to do it.’”

“Following a search for the suspect, he was located and detained without incident,” the Sheriff’s Office said in its report Tuesday.