Gov. DeSantis activates national guard, warns of storm surge, power outages, fuel disruptions as Ian approaches

Gov. Ron DeSantis gives an update on Tropical Storm Ian on Sunday morning as it approaches Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday morning warned of widespread power outages and fuel disruptions later this week as Florida prepares for the impact of Tropical Storm Ian, which was expected to become a powerful hurricane later in the day.

DeSantis said he has activated 2,500 members of the Florida National Guard and said dangerous storm surges are possible as Ian moves north and gains strength.

DeSantis emphasized that the path of the storm is still uncertain and could make landfall anywhere from the Tampa Bay region to the Florida Panhandle.

“It’s too soon to say there’s not going to be a wobble or any kind of curvature back into the Florida peninsula,” DeSantis said.

Huge swaths of Florida can expect heavy rains, strong winds, flash flooding and even possbile isolated tornadoes, DeSantis said.

“Make preparations now,” he said.

The governor said residents need to make sure they have enough things like food, water, batteries, medicine and fuel and prepare for the possibility of evacuations.

DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida on Saturday.