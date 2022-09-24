Tropical Storm Ian forms, continues track toward Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Ian formed late Saturday night over the Central Caribbean Sea, and its forecast cone continues to include parts of Florida.

As of 11 p.m., maximum sustained winds were at 40 mph with higher gusts, and the depression was moving to the WNW at 12 mph. The forecast cone included the Jacksonville area.

A westward or west-northwestward motion is expected through early Sunday. A turn toward the northwest is forecast late Sunday, followed by a north-northwestward turn by late Monday.

On the forecast track, the center of Ian is forecast to move across the central Caribbean Sea through Saturday, pass southwest of Jamaica on Sunday, and pass near or over the Cayman Islands Sunday night and early Monday. Ian will then approach western Cuba on Monday.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the Cayman Islands, and a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Jamaica.

Regardless of the exact track, it is becoming likely rain chances will increase Wednesday through the end of next week.

This is a system to keep a very close eye on, as the long-term track remains uncertain.

Stay with The Weather Authority and news4jax.com for updates throughout the next several days.