Naval Station Mayport prepares ships, aircrafts for Hurricane Ian

MAYPORT, Fla. – The U.S. 4th Fleet ordered all ships and aircraft Monday to make preparation for Hurricane Ian’s expected arrival in Florida later in the week.

According to a new release, ships at Naval Station Mayport will begin departures on Tuesday or complete heavy weather mooring if required to stay in port. Aircraft will initiate evacuations from area airfields or be secured in hangers that can sustain intense hurricane winds.

The littoral combat ship, USS Little Rock (LCS 9), will be the first ship departing from Naval Station Mayport Tuesday around noon. The remaining ships will depart throughout the day.

All bases are currently open but are expected to close non-essential operations by Wednesday.

“The safety and security of our people is my top priority,” Rear Adm. Wes McCall with Navy Region Southeast said. “Currently the forecast for Hurricane Ian remains uncertain. However, the Navy remains vigilant in preparing for its arrival and will work to keep our personnel, asset and installation informed and safe.”

All personnel and their families are urged to review their Navy Family Accountability and Assessment System (NFAAS) account (https://navyfamily.navy.mil) and review hurricane checklists in the event an evacuation is deemed necessary.