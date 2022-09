(Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Emergency Management Citizen Information Line has opened to help answer residents’ questions about Hurricane Ian.

The number to call is 904-824-5550.

Residents can find tips and resources such as supply kits, pets, and other emergency response information at www.sjcemergencymanagement.com.