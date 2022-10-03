St. Augustine water usage no longer restricted

The city of St. Augustine announced Monday morning that sewer service has returned to normal following Ian, so water usage is no longer restricted.

According to the city, water customers are now able to discharge water as usual and no longer need to limit the length of showers; delay laundry use; only wash essential items; not run water while brushing teeth, shaving or rinsing dishes; or minimize the number of toilet flushes.

The city thanked residents for their efforts to speed the recovery of the wastewater treatment system.

For questions or additional information, call the Public Works Department at 904-825-1040 and select option 6.