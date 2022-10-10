Trial to begin for man charged with murdering 2 Putnam County boys in 2020

A man accused of murdering two boys in Putnam County is scheduled to appear in court Monday for the beginning of his trial. Mark Wilson Jr., who was 30 at the time, was arrested and later indicted on two counts of first-degree murder back in 2020 in connection to the deaths of two young boys.

MELROSE, Fla. – A man accused of murdering two boys in Putnam County is scheduled to appear in court Monday for the beginning of his trial.

Mark Wilson Jr., who was 30 at the time, was arrested and later indicted on two counts of first-degree murder back in 2020 in connection to the deaths of two young boys.

Prosecutors said they are determined to seek the death penalty for Wilson if he is convicted, even though he offered to plead guilty in the case.

The medical examiner said 14-year-old Tayten Baker and his 12-year-old brother Robert Baker died from blunt force trauma and deep lacerations. Investigators said a hammer and a knife, which were recovered by deputies, were used to kill the boys.

Wilson was the two boys’ aunt’s boyfriend who had been staying in a shed on the property.

RELATED: Putnam County deputies: 2 teens found dead inside Melrose home | ‘Sick monster’ arrested in murder of 2 Putnam County boys

According to a warrant that had information about recorded conversations with an unnamed witness, Wilson allegedly admitted to killing the boys because he felt the boys’ family was trying to put stress on Wilson’s family by reporting them to the Florida Department of Children and Families.

It’s unclear why Wilson or his family would be reported to DCF.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Wilson said that he and his girlfriend had planned to kill the entire family, including the mother and a 4-year-old boy.

According to the warrant, the plan was for the aunt to kill the mother and the 4-year-old, and Wilson would kill the boys.

Wilson told the witness he was mad because his girlfriend didn’t follow through after he killed the boys.

The boys’ grandmother told New4JAX back in 2020, the aunt had nothing to do with the planning of the murders. The boys’ aunt has not been charged in the case.