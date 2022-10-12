St. Augustine residential recycling collection delayed until next week

The city of St. Augustine’s Solid Waste Division will delay residential recycling collection until Oct. 20 or 21 to focus on Ian debris and household waste collections, city officials said Wednesday.

In the meantime, St. Augustine residents may dispose of recyclables by using these free drop-off recycling locations:

601 Riberia Street by the end of Riberia Street by the Solid Waste Department and Waste Water Plant.

North City by the Las Palmas condos on San Marco Avenue

Red Cox Drive by the soccer field, behind R.B. Hunt Elementary School

Residents are urged to place yard debris curbside to allow collection by city crews. Debris should be placed no more than 10 feet away from the curb so that it can be reached by pickup crews and claw trucks. Residents are asked to not place debris under low-hanging limbs, guide wires, and electrical and communication lines, or in the street where it can obstruct vehicular traffic, fire hydrants, mailboxes and utility boxes. To speed up the recovery process, it is imperative to keep the roadway and access to the debris piles clear, according to the city. If possible, avoid parking on the street so debris removal trucks will have direct access.

The city also reminds residents that it is important to separate yard waste, appliances, and construction and demolition debris when setting them on the curb for pickup.

For more information, visit the city’s website.

Questions about waste pickup and additional information may be directed to the city’s Solid Waste Division at 904-825-1049 during normal business hours Monday through Friday.