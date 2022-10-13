State, defense rest in trial of man accused of killing Putnam County boys

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Disclaimer: Some may find the details included in this story to be graphic in nature. Discretion is advised.

The state and the defense rested Thursday in the trial of a man accused of killing two young brothers in 2020 in Putnam County.

Mark Wilson Jr. was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Tayten Baker, 14, and his 12-year-old brother Robert Baker, who were stabbed and bludgeoned in their home in Melrose. Wilson, who was dating the boys’ aunt at the time of the slayings, is facing the death penalty if convicted. It’s the first capital murder case in Putnam County in a decade.

On Thursday morning, the judge denied the defense’s motion for acquittal.

The defense did not call any witnesses throughout the case and it had very little cross-examination of the prosecutors’ witnesses throughout the trial.

In the morning, there was testimony from Florida Department of Law Enforcement crime lab analysts about the DNA evidence found at the scene.

Investigators said a hammer and knife were found wrapped in place mats under a sink on the property where the slayings happened. An analyst testified that the blood of Tayten Baker was found on the hammer and that the blood found on the knife matched for Tayten Baker and other DNA found on it was a possible match for Robert Baker.

The analyst also testified that they found Wilson had likely handled the knife, saying the sample shows he is 55,000 times more likely to have handled the knife than someone else.

A swab of the place mat in which the weapons were wrapped contained both the boys’ DNA, as well as what was possibly Wilson’s DNA.

A black sweatshirt found on the scene showed the presence of blood, and analysts testified the DNA matched that of Wilson and the boys.

The prosecution and defense have been going back and forth over whether the murders were premeditated.

The judge has asked the jury to be prepared to be sequestered.

Watch the live stream below.

