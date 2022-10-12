Mother of man accused of killing Putnam County boys testifies in trial

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Disclaimer: Some may find the details included in this story to be graphic in nature. Discretion is advised.

Testimony continued Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of killing two young brothers in 2020 in Putnam County.

Mark Wilson Jr. was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Tayten Baker, 14, and his 12-year-old brother Robert Baker, who were stabbed and bludgeoned in their home in Melrose. Wilson, who was dating the boys’ aunt at the time of the slayings, is facing the death penalty if convicted. It’s the first capital murder case in Putnam County in a decade.

RELATED: Mother, grandmother of slain Putnam County boys testify in accused killer’s trial

Family members and officials testified in the morning — including the accused killer’s mother, who gave an emotional testimony on how she helped and worked with the authorities when she found out what her son told her he had done.

Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Chrissy Adkins, Wilson’s mother, is the one who notified them that her son might be involved in the murders.

Adkins testified that after the boys were killed, she told Wilson he needed to cooperate with law enforcement.

“I got up from the couch and took Caitlin from Cindy and I went to the back room where Mark was and I just sat on the edge (of the bed) and I said, ‘son, you need to cooperate and you need to talk to these people,’” Adkins said. “You need to take a lie detector test and you need to clear your name. He started to get out of the bed and he put his pants on. He said mom I can’t do that. I said why mark? Did you hurt those babies?’ Mark’s left arm went straight down, his head went sideways he said, ‘yes mom, I did it.’”

Adkins said she then went to the Sheriff’s Office and told them what happened. The Sheriff’s Office then asked her to wear a wire to get her son’s confession. She agreed. The audio was then played in court.

Adkins said she immediately when to the Sheriff’s Office because it “was the right thing to do for Robert, Tayten, and Mark.”

One of the main questions that have come up since this happened is how these murders could have taken place without anyone hearing. One of the detectives explained that was something he and his team addressed during their investigation. He said they all stood in different parts of the house. They started calling each other, shouting, making noise, banging on walls, and sure enough, due to the layout of the home, they couldn’t hear each other through the walls.

The cousin of Sarah Baker, Tayten Baker and Robert Baker’s mother, also testified in the morning.

Court will resume after lunch.

Click here to watch the trial live. You can also click play below to watch live.

WARNING: The live stream contains the use of curse words.