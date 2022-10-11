Witnesses take stand in trial of man accused of killing 2 boys in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – After some delay, proceedings finally got underway Tuesday morning in a high-profile murder trial in Putnam County.

Witnesses took the stand in the trial of Mark Wilson Jr., who is accused of killing two young boys in 2020. The mother of two brothers — 14-year-old Tayten Baker and 12-year-old Robert Baker, who was the first witness to take the stand.

In August 2020, Tayten Baker, 14, and his 12-year-old brother Robert Baker were stabbed and bludgeoned to death in their home in Melrose. Wilson, who was 30 at the time, is accused of using a hammer and a knife found at the scene to kill the brothers.

The boy’s mother spoke on the stand about waking in the morning and finding her young sons’ bodies covered in blood.

Mark, the boys’ aunt’s boyfriend who had been staying in a shed on the property, was arrested and later indicted on two counts of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that it was Wilson’s mother who turned him in to police after he admitted to her that he killed Tayten and Robert.

According to an arrest report, Wilson admitted to killing the two boys during a phone call that had been secretly recorded by investigators. Wilson said he felt the boy’s family was trying to put “stress” on his family by reporting them to the Department of Children and Family Services. It is unclear as to why the Baker family called DCF.

Prosecutors said Wilson only confessed to authorities after they played him the recording. They said he gave excuses that didn’t make sense, saying he killed the boys to protect his family and saying their family was trying to turn him into the Department of Children and Families, that he thought the boys were harming his infant daughter and that he thought girlfiend was keeping that from him — and that the boys were sleeping with his girlfriend.

The Sheriff’s Office also said Wilson told a witness he had conspired with his girlfriend to kill the boys’ family. However, she was never charged, and a family member said she had nothing to do with the planning of the murders.

Wilson, now 32, offered to plead guilty in the case, but prosecutors are determined to seek the death penalty if Wilson is convicted.

The defense described Wilson as a loving father who is remorseful and takes accountability.

The trial delayed Monday because of an issue with the jury, but shortly after 6 p.m., a jury was selected. It is unclear what the issue with the jury was, but jury selection for the trial began last week and led to another day.

The judge said Monday that the trial is expected to last all week and they will be off next week with the possibility of the trial picking back up Oct. 24.