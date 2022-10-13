‘Feeling disbelief, shock, fear’: Activist Ben Frazier battling non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local activist Ben Frazier is opening up about his cancer diagnosis.

He released a statement on Facebook saying he’s feeling disbelief, shock, fear and anger about learning he has non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Frazier said he’s heading into the hospital Thursday for his third biopsy in three weeks.

In 1979, Frazier became the first Black anchor on a major news show in Jacksonville. He hosted the noon newscast at WJXT.

Frazier has been a vocal activist against violence — also fighting for racial justice — and for removing confederate monuments.

More recently he addressed the United Nations speaking out against Florida’s controversial “anti-riot” law.

He’s 72 and we wish him the best.