Nearly 90 Floridians charged in Jan. 6 riots, 9 are from Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least 900 people have now been arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C. on January 6.

Nearly 90 of them were people from Florida who were criminally charged for their roles in the riot, which caused $1.5 million in damage and resulted in seven deaths. At least nine individuals facing criminal charges were identified in Northeast Florida.

Florida leads the nation in the number of residents arrested in connection with the insurrection, according to a study conducted by George Washington University.

News4JAX is taking a closer look that the cases of those nine local residents who played a role in the Capitol riots.

John Anderson, 61, of St. Augustine, was a Marine Corps veteran, who fought the charges against him after he was seen using an officer’s shield inside the U.S. Capitol.

He was captured on video at the Capitol building being assisted by police after being exposed to chemical irritants. Anderson died in a Jacksonville hospital in September 2021 -- his cause of death was not released.

John Steven Anderson (right) was exposed to chemical irritants and begun suffering respiratory distress on Jan. 6. Police assisted him in getting through the line of law enforcement to medical aid. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Brad Weeks of Macclenny, who is a former Baker County Sheriff’s Office employee, is scheduled to go to trial in December. Weeks faces charges of unlawful and violent entry into restricted government property and disorderly conduct.

Brad Weeks, 43 (Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Rachael Pert, 40, and Dana Winn, 45, are a Middleburg couple who pleaded guilty to charges related to their participation in the riot. Pert and Winn were sentenced to probation and ordered to pay a fine as a part of their plea agreement.

Rachael Pert and Dana Joe Winn face charges connected to the violent invasion of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Invstigators say a co-worker of Pert recognized her in social media photographs the FBI released of people seen illegally inside the building. (Previous booking photos from the Clay County Sheriff's Office shown on image from FBI flyer.)

Adam Honeycutt, 40, who is a former bail bondman, told the judge he knew that “he was wrong” before being sentenced to 18 months in federal prison. Honeycutt lost his bail bonds license after his arrest.

Photos included in the criminal complaint against Adam Avery Honeycutt by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. (U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia)

Jeffrey Register, of Fernandina Beach, plead guilty after parading, picketing and demonstrating inside the Capitol, which led to a 75-day sentence in jail.

Jeffrey Register of Fernandina Beach seen inside the halls of the Capitol directing a mob of rioters on Jan. 6. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Jonathon Carlton was a correctional officer for the Raiford Prison before he was taken into custody for his role in the riots. Carlton plead guilty and was sentenced to probation. Carlton told the judge he was done with politics after being held accountable for his actions.

Jonathan Carlton photos from federal court document (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Daniel Gray, 41, of Neptune Beach, and Jonathan Rockholt, 38, of Palm Coast, are both awaiting trial for their participation in the riots. Gray boasted about his actions on social media and was arrested on charges that include assaulting police and engaging in physical violence. His trial is scheduled for January.

Daniel Gray, arrested Tuesday, appeared in federal court on Wednesday. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office; Sketch artist Steve Bridges)

Rockholt faces three federal charges: Interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

Johnathan Rockholt of Palm Coast, from 2106 arrest (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

The FBI is still pouring through videos and pictures taken during the Capitol riots, vowing not to rest until all individuals pictured are identified and arrested. More than 500 cases still need to be resolved, either by trial or plea deal.