Candlelight vigil honors 18-year-old Jacksonville woman who planned to join military

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville crime-fighting group MAD DADS on Thursday night met for a candlelight vigil honoring Gabrielle Bolton, who Jacksonville police said was found dead in her Moncrief home last month.

In the initial briefing from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police said they suspected foul play. A day later, the Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a suspect identified as Isaiah Jamal Greene, 18. An arrest report notes the arrest was domestic-violence related.

The vigil was held at Ringhaver Park. Bolton’s mother, Nicole, and her stepfather, Allen Nicholson, both attended.

“She wasn’t shy at all. If she had something to say. She lets you know whether it be good, bad or otherwise,” Bolton’s mother recalled of her daughter. “She was very strong-willed. Very intelligent.”

Photo from Thursday night vigil.

Nicholson said his stepdaughter was in ROTC and in the process of joining the military. He said she one day sought to become a district attorney.

AJ Jordan, outreach coordinator for MAD DADS, spoke about the importance of the vigil.

“Gabby’s name wasn’t even known until the family reached out to MAD DADS and we got her name out there,” Jordan said. “It’s important that these victims be known so the community can respond.”

He said the organization is grateful an arrest has been made.

Records show Greene is facing a charge of second-degree murder.