16 years later: 2 HBCUs battle it out at TIAA Bank Field

It’s the first time two HBCUs are playing in Jacksonville in more than a decade. Bethune-Cookman University and Jackson State University battled it out Saturday afternoon at TIAA Bank Field.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s the first time two HBCUs are playing in Jacksonville in more than a decade. Bethune-Cookman University and Jackson State University battled it out Saturday afternoon at TIAA Bank Field.

The game being played at the Jacksonville Jaguars’ home stadium caused a bit of a stir a few months ago because it was originally scheduled to be played at Bethune-Cookman’s Daytona Beach stadium. However, the beginning of Biketoberfest forced the game to relocate.

The turnout for this game was impressive as fans for both schools filled the stands.

The fans that attended the game said the move to bring it to Jacksonville was a win, regardless of what happened on the field because this is the first time two HBCUs played against each other in the River City in 16 years.

“It brings a lot of attention to the city as well as it gives the players a little exposure to big city life football,” Darnell Deas, whose daughter attends Jackson State, told News4JAX at the game. “It opens up the atmosphere for the local area to see what HBCUs are all about and what they bring to their communities as well.”

“This is almost like a Jaguar game. We are having a good time. This is a great tailgate, good food, everybody is enjoying each other. There isn’t any arguing, fighting,” Illinois McCoy said.

Beyond just the game, a lot of fans were excited legendary NFL and MLB player turned Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders was in the city with his undefeated team.

“This is a Deion Sanders effect. We thank Deion for coming to the HBCU, for representing for us as a culture, and this is what we have. You have so many people out here,” Willie Henley, of Mississippi, said.

“It is exciting. It is more important that we were able to get here in Jacksonville. We are here to support the HBCUs,” George Thomas, whose daughter graduated from Bethune-Cookman, said.