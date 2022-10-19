Brazilian training ship arrives at Naval Station Mayport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Brazilian Navy training ship (U-27) made a stop at Naval Station Mayport on Wednesday.

Nearly 200 midshipmen were on board for the training — a tradition.

It’s all part of the 36th Midshipmen Training Cruise. Captain Andre Silva, the commanding officer, said this is preparing the next generation of sailors for a life at sea.

“Our mission is to provide training as training at sea and at the same time, strengthening ties with friendly nations,” Silva said.

A part of this training includes navigation, meteorology, seamanship and damage control.

“This represents the future of our Navy,” Silva said. “The Brazil Navy. It is an opportunity to not only have practice at sea, but to visit other countries and know about other cultures, and other languages. It is very important because it is cultural and professional.”

The “NE Brasil” has visited 13 different countries over the course of this mission. The midshipmen will be here in Florida for five days.

Silva said the mission includes touring U.S. Navy ships, along with trips to Orlando and Disney World. At some point, they’ll get some rest as well.

After starting this mission in July, it wraps up in December. That’s when the midshipmen will be promoted to second lieutenants in the Brazilian Navy and be ready for duty.