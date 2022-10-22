‘Unprecedented’: NAS Jacksonville Air Show reaches ‘safety capacity’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The eagerly anticipated Naval Air Station Jacksonville Air Show, featuring the hometown Blue Angels, electrified and inspired the capacity crowd Saturday for the first time since the pandemic.

Just after 1:30 p.m., NAS Jacksonville posted on social media that the air show had “reached its safety capacity” and could not accept any more vehicles.

Officials said it was unprecedented. They estimated the crowd at 200,000.

“While we are excited for the enthusiasm, please understand the safety reasons behind this decision. Try again tomorrow at 9 a.m. when the gates open,” officials wrote in the post.

Caden Lammert was one of the lucky ones who was able to visit the Westside air station for his first look at the Blue Angels.

“I wanted to see airplanes,” the youngster said. “I don’t have a favorite. I like them all. It’s cool that they can fly!”

Lammert had a chance to see a variety of military and civilian aircraft displays and watch planes doing stunts.

Most of those at NAS Jax came to see the Blue Angels.

“We don’t miss the Blue Angels. We go wherever they’re at,” veteran Robert Dungan said.

Benjamin Berglund, who’s seen the Blue Angels once before, traveled to Saturday’s show with his parents from Daytona.

“He loves air shows, and it’s an exciting time,” Cindy Berglund said.

The gates open at 9 am and the show will begin at 11 am. Blue Angels perform at 3 p.m.

The Blue Angels will perform at 3 p.m. Admission and parking are free. The gates open again Sunday at 9 a.m. and the show will begin at 11 a.m.

For more information, visit the NAS JAX Air Show website.