71º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

‘Unprecedented’: NAS Jacksonville Air Show reaches ‘safety capacity’

Thrills, delight for spectators as Blue Angels soar over Jacksonville skies again

Brie Isom, Reporter

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Tags: NASJAX, Blue Angels, Blue Angels air show
File photo of U.S. Navy Blue Angels (U.S. Navy Blue Angels, Courtesy of the Fort Lauderdale Air Show)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The eagerly anticipated Naval Air Station Jacksonville Air Show, featuring the hometown Blue Angels, electrified and inspired the capacity crowd Saturday for the first time since the pandemic.

Just after 1:30 p.m., NAS Jacksonville posted on social media that the air show had “reached its safety capacity” and could not accept any more vehicles.

Officials said it was unprecedented. They estimated the crowd at 200,000.

“While we are excited for the enthusiasm, please understand the safety reasons behind this decision. Try again tomorrow at 9 a.m. when the gates open,” officials wrote in the post.

Caden Lammert was one of the lucky ones who was able to visit the Westside air station for his first look at the Blue Angels.

“I wanted to see airplanes,” the youngster said. “I don’t have a favorite. I like them all. It’s cool that they can fly!”

Lammert had a chance to see a variety of military and civilian aircraft displays and watch planes doing stunts.

Most of those at NAS Jax came to see the Blue Angels.

RELATED: Blue Angels return to NAS Jacksonville: What to know if you go

“We don’t miss the Blue Angels. We go wherever they’re at,” veteran Robert Dungan said.

Benjamin Berglund, who’s seen the Blue Angels once before, traveled to Saturday’s show with his parents from Daytona.

“He loves air shows, and it’s an exciting time,” Cindy Berglund said.

The gates open at 9 am and the show will begin at 11 am. Blue Angels perform at 3 p.m.

The Blue Angels will perform at 3 p.m. Admission and parking are free. The gates open again Sunday at 9 a.m. and the show will begin at 11 a.m.

For more information, visit the NAS JAX Air Show website.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Brie Isom joined the News4JAX team in January 2021 after spending three years covering news in South Bend, Indiana.

email

facebook

twitter

A Jacksonville native and proud University of North Florida alum, Francine Frazier has been with News4Jax since 2014 after spending nine years at The Florida Times-Union.

email