Early voting starts Monday in Duval and other area counties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election starts Monday in Jacksonville as well as Alachua, Bradford, Flagler and Putnam counties. Voting sites are open by the end of the week in all Florida counties. Voting continues through the Saturday before Election Day across the state and through the Sunday before the election in Duval, Bradford and one early voting site in Gainesville.

Supervisor of elections officials predict a 62% voter turnout. As of Friday, 4.6% of registered Jacksonville voters have cast a ballot. That includes more than 30,000 mailed in.

Election staff said 205 of those ballots had problems like signatures not matching or no signature at all.

That’s one good thing about early voting, voters can fix their mistakes until Nov. 8.

During early voting, you can vote at any early voting site in your county. Hundreds of neighborhood precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, but you can only vote at the designated precinct near your registered address.

Vote-by-mail ballots went out at the beginning of October and nearly 1 million mail-in ballots had been received by Oct. 20, according to the Florida Division of Elections. Vote-by-mail ballots must be received at the elections office by Election Day.

We’re here to help you make sense of the voting process and provide some insight into what to expect on your ballot.

