Tom Coughlin’s Jay Fund brings families fighting cancer together before Jaguars game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tailgating for a good cause.

The Tom Coughlin Jay Foundation hosted a tailgating party for families with kids fighting cancer.

For families like the Emerys this is more than a party it’s a celebration of little Bentley surviving acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of blood and bone marrow cancer.

“He is as of right now almost three years cancer free. So, we’re hoping it doesn’t want to make its appearance back to us but so far, he’s been doing great,” Jessica Emery said.

It’s a similar story for the Ivanoff family. Mila was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of born cancer, late last year.

“She currently is cancer free. We just had her three-month follow-up exams, and everything is clear,” said George Ivanoff.

Former Philadelphia Eagles’ wide receiver Vince Papale was also there taking time to support families. He knows firsthand what it’s like to battle cancer.

“I’m a cancer survivor myself and I sort of know a little bit of what the parents are going through at this particular time. Whatever I can do to help out… it’s a small thing so,” Papale said.

A room full of champions taking well-deserved time off to celebrate their victories.