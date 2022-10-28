St. Johns sushi restaurant owners plead guilty to charges of harboring people in US illegally

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman, who were arrested in May, have pleaded guilty to federal charges of harboring people in the United States illegally who worked at their sushi restaurants in St. Johns County, court records show.

A criminal complaint shows Ge Tang and Yanshen Huang were accused of having workers at two sushi restaurants who were in the U.S. illegally, where they worked for $3,000-$4,000 cash each month, often working 11-12 hour days, six days a week, and lived at homes owned by the restaurant owners.

The complaint alleges the homes were sparsely furnished, and some rooms had been divided into additional bedrooms.

Tang and Huang face up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000. They will be sentenced at a later date, which has not been set.