Warrior Sailing helps vets with more than just how to operate a boat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Warrior Sailing is in Jacksonville this weekend and there’s more than what meets the eye than just teaching veterans the ins and out of sailing.

Warrior Sailing is a disguised outreach program to help veterans cope with illness, depression and disabilities.

National Director Ben Poucher calls it a form of therapy.

“It’s anybody from cancer survivors to spinal cord injuries and everyone in between. A majority of our participants that come to warrior sailing are dealing with non-visible injuries a lot of PTSD and depression. If I called it group therapy no one would show up so,” said Poucher.

Mental health is one of the most common challenges veterans struggle with.

The National Library of Medicine says approximately 14% to 16% of U.S. service members deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq have PTSD or depression.

This hands-on vessel training gives veterans an outlet to deal with those emotions and interact with people who share similar experiences.

“We get together we learn how to sail. The comradery, the teamwork is brought back into their lives, and we do that through sailing.”

Connor Smith teaches veterans about the technical parts of sailing.

It’s only been about a year since he joined the non-profit and says every part of it is rewarding.

“It’s just an honor and a privilege to be able to give back to the veterans who gave so much to our nation,” said Smith.

All members of the military branches to participate in Warrior Sailing.

To sign up visit WarriorSailing.org.