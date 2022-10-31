FHP: Drivers encouraged to use caution in Baker County due to wildfire near SR-2

SANDERSON, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is currently monitoring a Saturday night wildfire in Baker County.

Authorities said the 1/4-acre wildfire is near State Road 2, just west of Eddy Grade Road in Sanderson.

FHP does not anticipate that SR-2 will be affected by smoke, but drivers are encouraged to use caution while driving in the area.

Smoke signs have been placed in the area as a precautionary measure. If conditions change, drivers are reminded to reduce their speed as necessary to avoid collision and to utilize their low-beam headlights to adapt to changing weather conditions.