‘Our hearts are broken’: Judy Coughlin, wife of former Jaguars head coach, dies after battling brain disease

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Judy Coughlin, the wife of former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach and team executive Tom Coughlin, died Wednesday after battling an incurable brain disease, the family announced.

She was 77.

“Judy was a remarkable woman in every way. She lived a life filled with love and unselfishly gave her heart and soul to others,” the Coughlin family said in a statement. “Judy made you feel like an old friend from the first hug to the last. She was a mother to all on and off the field.”

Tom Coughlin revealed in a powerful guest column in the New York Times last year that Judy was suffering from the disease and that nothing he had ever experienced could have prepared him for that battle.

The first coach in Jaguars franchise history and a two-time Super Bowl-winning coach with the Giants said that Judy was suffering from an incurable brain disease that has her “trapped inside a body that will not allow her to be the person she was.”

Coughlin said that he made the choice to go public with her diagnosis for a couple of reasons. He was asked about Judy often by people who used to see her with him or out at events. Judy slowly faded from visibility at events she never would have missed before. And Coughlin said that he wanted to be a voice for primary caregivers who were struggling just like he was.

Coughlin wrote that his family found out in 2020 that she was suffering from progressive supranuclear palsy, a brain disorder that slowly takes away a person’s ability to walk, talk, focus their eyes and control body movements.

Coughlin wrote last year that watching Judy battle the disease has been soul-crushing for him and the entire family.

“For everyone who knew and loved Judy, the enormity of her absence cannot be put into words, but the immense kindness she showed to others will always endure. Our hearts are broken, but we know she is free from suffering and at peace with our Lord,” the family statement released Wednesday reads.