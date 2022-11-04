Woman relieved jury ‘saw the truth’ in reaching guilty verdict for man who murdered her sister

A judge will now decide the fate of a man charged with murder after a jury found him guilty Thursday of killing his ex-girlfriend and shooting her sister back in 2017.

Chad Absher, 37, was on trial for murder in the death of Christina “Ashlee” Rucker, 30. He was also accused of attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of her 28-year-old sister Lisa Rucker at a condo on San Juan Avenue.

He now faces life in prison without the possibility of parole since the state said it will pursue the death penalty.

Ashlee Rucker’s sister, Lisa Rucker, who survived being shot by Absher, shared her reaction to the verdict.

“I’m happy, and I’m excited that the jury saw the truth and didn’t believe the crazy story he told,” Rucker said.

Absher was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, and after the jury left the courtroom to deliberate his fate Thursday afternoon, he changed his plea to guilty for that charge only.

Hours before the verdict was announced, Absher took the stand in his defense to argue that he did not shoot anyone, claiming that Ashlee turned the rifle on herself.

The evidence, however, did not support his claims.

“I just don’t know how he thought that would have made sense. Science would show you it’s impossible,” Rucker said.

After the verdict was read, Absher did not show any emotion inside the courtroom. Instead, he appeared to blow a kiss toward the victims’ family members.

“I thought I couldn’t be any more disgusted until I saw that, and then him blowing a kiss at the end. He’s just a monster,” said Brittaini Stalvey, a close friend of Ashlee’s.

While Lisa is thankful that justice was served, she can’t help but remember what she lost.

“She was my big sister, so she was someone that was always there for me,” Rucker said. “That’s what I miss most. My sister’s birthday is Saturday, and we have a great gift to give her -- even if she’s not here with us.”

Lisa had these words for Absher:

“I just want to let him know that he took my sister, but it wasn’t just a sister, he took a mother. He changed everybody’s lives by taking her. He changed my life by nearly killing me. However, the evidence has proven him to be guilty. There’s no way he can deny it more,” Rucker said.

Absher is scheduled to return back to court in November for his sentencing trial.