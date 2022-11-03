Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend in 2017 double shooting claims she was the one who fired the rifle

Chad Absher demonstrates during testimony how he says Ashlee Rucker pulled up a rifle to point it at him the night she was fatally shot.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man charged with shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend and severely injuring her sister in 2017 took the stand Thursday in his own defense, saying he didn’t shoot either of the women.

Chad Absher, 37, is on trial for murder in the death of Christina “Ashlee” Rucker, 30. He’s also charged with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of her 28-year-old sister Lisa Rucker at a condo on San Juan Avenue.

Absher described on the stand how he met the women after first meeting Ashlee Rucker’s young son while he was with his niece one day. He eventually formed a relationship with Ashlee and the two moved in together with her son, Absher said. He described their relationship as rocky.

Chad Absher testifies in his own defense. (WJXT)

When the defense asked him to recount what happened on Oct. 31, 2017, the night of the double shooting, Absher said it was Ashlee who first pointed the rifle at him but that when she fired, she shot Lisa, who was behind him.

Absher, who admitted he had been drinking that night and had taken sleeping medication, said he grabbed for the gun because he was afraid that Ashlee would shoot him because he had been “messing around with Lisa.” His defense attorney had him get up and show the jury his version of what happened that night.

He described that when he and Ashlee struggled for the gun, a second shot “went off,” but he said his hand never touched the trigger.

He said through tears that he left after that and took the rifle with him “because I was a coward” and he was scared.

Lisa Rucker took the stand briefly after Absher on Wednesday to rebut his testimony. She said she never had a romantic or physical relationship with Absher and that it was Absher who shot her. When the prosecutor asked if it was her sister who shot her, Lisa Rucker replied: “Absolutely not.”

Lisa Rucker, sister of Christina “Ashlee” Rucker, testifies during the murder trial of Chad Absher. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Absher’s testimony also contradicted what a witness testified Wednesday about what happened that night.

Lyle Scheideman, who was dating Lisa Rucker at the time of the shooting and was at the apartment that night, testified that he walked in to find Absher on top of Ashlee with his hands around her neck.

Lyle Scheideman testified that he rushed Absher into a closet for putting his hands on Ashlee. Lisa told Scheideman that Absher had a gun and that he needed to leave.

Scheideman said he then went outside but could see some of what was going on in the apartment from the parking lot. He testified that Lisa went back upstairs after Scheideman told her to go check on her sister.

He could see the top of a woman’s body but didn’t see her holding a rifle. When the woman moved over, Scheideman said he remembered hearing a scream, then two gunshots.

He said he ducked behind bushes and watched Absher leave while tucking a rifle under his jacket.

“I hear the children losing their minds,” Scheideman said. “Right when I walk in I see Ashlee at the front of Lisa’s bedroom, walk over to her, and I see her face was blown away. Then I looked to my right and I see Lisa, she’s gurgling up blood. The kids were on the couch screaming, and I was trying to calm them down at the same time.”

The defense brought up to the court Scheideman’s felony convictions, the fact that he too was drinking with Absher that night, and that in a deposition in 2018 he told the court he didn’t remember if Absher was on top of Rucker, but during Wednesday’s testimony he said he did.

The state in redirect said Scheideman’s arrest happened after this shooting and wouldn’t impact what happened, and that Scheideman told police the night of the incident that Absher was choking Rucker.

The state called an associate medical examiner to the stand who testified that Ashlee was shot in the back of the head from a distance. Dr. Peter Gillespie said the barrel of the gun was at least 3 feet away in this homicide.

Before the medical examiner took the stand, the jury heard from multiple detectives and crime lab analysts with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office sergeant said before he went inside the apartment, he met with Scheideman.

Scheideman told the sergeant it was Absher who shot the two women and police put out a be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) for Absher.

When the sergeant went inside the apartment, he said he saw two small children, then saw Lisa on the ground.

“I asked [Lisa] who shot you? She said ‘Chad Absher.’ I remember her saying it twice,” the sergeant said.

Then the state called a captain with Jacksonville Fire Rescue paramedics who said Lisa told them the same thing while on the way to the hospital.

“She spoke and said, ‘I can’t believe he shot me. That (expletive) Chad Absher shot me…and he killed my sister.’”

The defense cross-examined the sergeant by asking who gave Absher’s name. In that case, it was both Lisa and Scheideman.

The jury also heard details from the SWAT call out where JSO sent in a robot to get a visual of Absher inside a house. He was hiding behind a door.

The jury heard he did have his rifle but put it down and was arrested.