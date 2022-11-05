New JSO bodycam footage released in high-speed chase that left several cars damaged, 1 injured

Newly release bodycam footage reveals the up-close moment of a high-speed chase in the Paxon neighborhood.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New bodycam footage released by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shows the up-close moments of a high-speed chase that ended with a police cruiser plowing through a fence on the Westside.

In October, the pursuit happened after JSO officers spotted two men wearing full facemasks while sitting inside a pickup truck. Police said when the officers ran the license plate, they learned the truck was stolen.

When the officers attempted to pull over the truck, the chase begin on I-95 onto I-10 and came to an end on Roosevelt Boulevard.

The bodycam footage picks up seven minutes into the pursuit when one of the officers attempts a pit maneuver to stop the stolen pickup truck.

Soon after that, the footage shows two of the police cruisers colliding causing them to jump a median on Roosevelt.

Then, one of the officer’s airbags deploys and once he gets out of his cruiser, the footage shows the second cruiser plowed through a fence. The pickup truck continued to get away.

RELATED: 17-year-old driver led police on chase down Roosevelt Boulevard, arrest report reveals | Dashcam video captures police chase on Roosevelt Boulevard

Both officers involved in the pursuit were unharmed by the crash, but two additional drivers -- with one being injured -- were hit during the chase.

News4JAX talked to Cathleen Holt, who was taken to the hospital with a broken foot after one of the police cruisers crashed into her SUV.

“The truck, the suspect was crazy. He hits the officer who is furthest from me, and the officer’s car goes airborne through the fence,” Holt said.

Kirk Grant’s vehicle was also damaged when the stolen pickup truck sideswiped his vehicle.

“A police car almost hit me. The truck swerved and made a left onto Roosevelt and police continued. About 10 more police cars after him. I saw my life flash in front of me,” Grant said.

The 17-year-old driver, Marquis Felton, crashed into a pole on a vacant lot between Ortega and Roosevelt boulevards and was taken into custody.

An arrest report said investigators found a semi-automatic rifle and 30 rounds of ammunition inside the stolen truck.