Have you seen this missing piece of the Jacksonville Beach Pier?

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A section of the new Jacksonville Beach Pier popped off during Nicole and is now missing.

Jacksonville Beach Mayor Chris Hoffman and City Councilman Cory Nichols are asking whoever finds it to notify the city.

As Nicole made its way through Northeast Florida on Thursday morning, the storm brought heavy rains, strong wind gusts and sustained winds to the Jacksonville Beach area. A dune was completely blown on top of the base of the pier. The wind speed continued to increase and massive waves were churning as it got later in the morning.

The new pier is designed to pop off in waves.

Fishing from the pier resumed in July after a three-year construction project. Hurricane Matthew wiped out part of the pier in 2016, and then Hurricane Irma damaged it some more in 2017, causing the pier to close. Building it back was a $10 million project. It’s now 12 feet higher to avoid damage during future storms or storm surges.