Local hero’s ‘sacrifice’ honored on Veterans Day

The retired soldier who served five combat tours during a 30-plus year military career was handed the key to a brand-new 2023 Hyundai Tucson SUV Friday. Wynn was selected from over 200 nominees as the Hyundai Hometown Hero in the military catergory.

“I’m super blessed and thankful,” he told me minutes after receiving his prize.

With his family and friends by his side, wearing custom-made t-Shirts to celebrate his victory and new car. Wynn said he never thought of joining the military. His dream was to be a soccer star. Following the passing of his mother shortly after he graduated high school his goals changed and he enlisted in the Army to live out the dream she had for him.

“I had to make something out of myself because my mom dreamed for me. She worked hard. My mom had two jobs. Five kids. She ain’t never asked nobody for nothing. So I have to work hard,” Wynn said.

It’s the reason the bow atop his brand-new car shows pictures of her. Wynn said not only did he return from every mission he faced, so did the soldiers under his command.

“My mom was my guardian angel with my deployments,” he said.

Eureka Pratt nominated Wynn in large part because he helped her son get on the right path. She said this moment was God’s timing.

“He was gonna buy a car. But the timing wasn’t right and he kept saying, ‘No, no. My spirit doesn’t feel right.’ I’m glad he didn’t because he ended up winning a car.”

Growing up in the Hilltop and Golfbrook projects of Northwest Jacksonville, Wynn now helps mentor young people in schools and local youth programs, including at his Alma Mater Raines High School.

His high school classmate Lashanda Holloway was thrilled when she learned he won the contest.

“Hometown Hero, he is. Not only does he love this city, he loves this country and he sacrificed for it and it shows,” Holloway said.

Wynn said the people he’s poured his heart into will now do the same for him.

“The community is going to have a party for me. The community is really happy,” he said.

All to show that Command Sargeant Major Wynn is a winner.