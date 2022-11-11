People living and working in Jacksonville clean up and assess flood damage after Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In Duval County, Friday was a day of clean up after the river caused flooding in Jacksonville.

Despite being flooded Thursday, Memorial Park and the renovations to the bulkhead appear to have held up. Clean up was underway to the condo’s right next to the park.

On Thursday, the flood waters lapped inside the entrance and service area. We were told it did not cause major damage and the water was not as high as it was during Irma.

News4JAX caught up with Larry Griffis who was cleaning up at a bed and breakfast. “Oh, just over the night, got a little high, came up the street come inside the building here. It didn’t do quite as much damage as it has in the past, but we got it all cleaned up. So, it’s not nowhere near like it was before.”

News4JAX reporter Jim Piggott asked Griffis, “You don’t think there’s anything that can really be done about this, right?”

He replied, “I don’t. I don’t see anything that can be done about it. It’s just nature has taken its course.”

About one block of Riverside Avenue was closed during high tide Friday because of flooding but for the most part things went smoothly.

Floodwaters at Riverside and Copeland after Nicole (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

In San Marco, LaSalle Street was underwater Thursday into Friday. JSO officers blocked off the area floodwaters were still there.

Not far from San Marco, in the South Shore neighborhood Friday, the flood water came down somewhat but the area was filled with debris as people left out garbage cans in the storm which were carried away. Crews were there with vacuum trucks clearing storm drains.

And in Springfield, along Hogan’s Creek, the flood waters still caused problems Friday. The water spilled out of the banks and covered the roads and part of Springfield park.