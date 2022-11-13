🔒 Win two tickets to see Jaguars host Baltimore Ravens

The AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens visit the Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Baltimore Ravens will soon be tapping on the door of TIAA Bank Field.

The Jaguars host the AFC North leaders on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m and one News4JAX Insider can win two tickets to cheer on the team.

A News4JAX Inisder can win a pair of tickets to the Jaguars game when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. (WJXT)

Enter the Insider Jaguars Tickets Sweepstakes below and receive a pair of tickets in Section 104, Row D, Seats 14 and 15.

This is what your view from the seats will look like:

This is the view a News4JAX Insider will have when they win a pair of tickets to see the Jaguars host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. (SeatGeek.com)

The contest is open from 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 until 8 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. The winner will be announced during the 8 o’clock hour of the Morning show that Friday. You must be a News4JAX Insider to win.

Enter the Sweepstakes here: