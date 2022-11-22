Sheriff T.K. Waters says JSO’s goal is ‘to make every member of Duval County safe’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters outlined the agency’s plans to make Jacksonville a safer place to live and introduced some of his staff members during a news conference Tuesday.

The news conference was held two days after Waters was sworn into office on Sunday.

Waters said his agency’s goal is “to make every member of Duval County safe” and to ensure Jacksonville continues to grow into the city “that we know it can be.”

“How are we going to do it? We’re going to hold criminals accountable. If you come to Jacksonville, you decide you want to commit crime or if you live here, you want to commit crime, we’re going to hold you accountable. We’re going to build trust and partnership with our community through transparency and strong, strong, strong outreach. We’re going to focus on our police and our corrections and our civilian staff who are the backbone of this agency and make it run. We’re going to redeploy our patrol officers using current population maps, focusing on making our patrol areas, areas of responsibility smaller for faster response times and work closer with our community,” Waters said. “We’re going to grow our police department, corrections force to match the growing needs of Jacksonville and its community. Jacksonville is the largest city in the continental United States and the 12th largest in the nation by population. Our agency must continue to grow with it.”

Waters also highlighted some of the leaders on the JSO Command Staff.

Department of Patrol and Enforcement Director Joe Cowan is a 26-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office. Waters said he is a major general currently serving in the United States Army.

Zone 5 Assistant Chief Jonathan Barrier has 15 years with JSO and is currently serving as a major in the U.S. Army.

Community Engagement Assistant Chief Morris Halyard has spent more than 13 years at the Sheriff’s Office and is a former Army Ranger.

Then there’s Assistant Chief Edwin Cayenne, of JSO’s Narcotics and Vice section, who Waters said passed on the FBI because “he loves Jacksonville and his agency”

“I have one problem,” Waters said. “He’s a Jets fan. We got to fix that. Don’t like that here.”

Cayenne is a 24-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office.

And Assistant Chief Dan Shelton is a chief of JSO’s Property Crime section and Investigations division. He has more than 18 years of service with JSO. Waters said Shelton also spent 20 years in the U.S. Navy and was a senior chief.

“I highlight those individuals because I want Jacksonville to know that we’re full of servant leaders,” Waters said. “This agency is going to thrive. It’s going to move forward, and we’re going to take care of the city the way shouldn’t be taken care of.”

Waters said the Command Staff has more than 1,000 years of law enforcement experience combined.

“It’s a very important point. The current staff of the JSO, the Command Staff, makes up 1,002 years of law enforcement experience. That’s 1,002 years of law enforcement experience,” he said. “And we are going to do and that’s what’s necessary to make sure that every member of this community is safe.”

Waters won a special election to the position earlier this month. Interim-Sheriff Pat Ivey on Thursday announced his plans to retire from JSO at the end of the week. He was appointed after Mike Williams stepped down, retiring last June amid a residency scandal.