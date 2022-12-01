Non-medical ‘Caring Senior Service’ opens location in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE; Fla. – Caring Senior Service, a non-medical care services company, is expanding its resources to Jacksonville.

The new office will be located on San Jose Boulevard and will be the first location in all of Florida.

Caring Senior Service CEO Jeff Salter said the company provides assistance to seniors, the disabled population, and any adult who may need help with the tasks of everyday living such as bathing, running errands and preparing food.

The owner of the company, Krunal “Keith” Patel, said he decided to bring Caring Senior Service to Jacksonville because of the impact this could have on the community.

“Caring Senior Service makes family the priority,” he said. “Their emphasis on keeping the family involved and relieving them of the stresses of daily caregiving on families inspired me to join their team.”

Patel said Caring Senior Service’s mission is to help seniors remain at home and to provide new technologies to help achieve this goal.

Caring Senior Service offers its clients a tablet connected to their proprietary Tendio Family Portal, a secure, cloud-based platform that helps seniors, families and caregivers communicate on every aspect of care.

Caring Senior Service of South Duval County provides seniors and those with disabilities with personal care, transportation, meal preparation, medical reminders, light housekeeping, companionship and more.

The new location can be reached by calling (904) 932-0436 or by clicking here.