‘It’s very frightening’: Northwest Jacksonville residents sound off against violence after teen fatally shot in drive-by

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Residents in the Lincoln Villas neighborhood in Northwest Jacksonville where a 13-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting are sounding off and sharing their concerns about a shooting that has shaken the community.

On Saturday evening, Prince Holland, 13, and four others were headed home after leaving a football tryout when an unknown suspect pulled up and started shooting at the SUV, hitting three of the five passengers.

Holland died, and the 21-year-old driver -- believed to be their coach -- was shot along with an 11-year-old boy. Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. The 14 and 15-year-old boys were unharmed.

Ronza King said he lives across the street from the victims and is worried violence like this could hit his grandchildren as well.

MORE: MAD DADS anti-violence group calls fatal shooting of 13-year-old ‘tragic for our community’

“These kids are like 11 and 13-years-old. It’s very frightening. Something needs to be done. Our kids need another outlet,” King said. “Especially in my neighborhood. I have grandchildren who come over and have birthday parties on my lawn. They have little birthday parties and stuff. That’s so frightening about it,” King told News4JAX.

According to crime statistics in the area, in the past six months within a half mile of where the shooting took place, there were three aggravated assaults, three battery cases, one murder, and five reports of stolen cars.

When News4JAX asked neighbors about the violence in this neighborhood, there were a few different answers. Some said the neighborhood is quiet. Others said there’s too much violence.

They all, however, agreed that they want justice for Holland and the other victims affected by this shooting.

“I’m sorry it happened and it seems like here lately it’s targeting kids,” Shannon Boudreaux, a resident said.