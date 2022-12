JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Morning Show is testing out one of the most iconic Christmas breakfasts — spaghetti with maple syrup.

That’s right, we are taste-testing Buddy The Elf Pasta on Tuesday morning. It’s a smorgasbord of spaghetti noodles, maple and chocolate syrup topped with M&M’S, Pop-Tarts and other sugary products.

To celebrate holiday traditions, we want to know: what’s your favorite holiday breakfast tradition? What does your family eat when you wake up on Christmas morning?