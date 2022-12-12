Employee stabbed during violent attempted robbery at San Marco restaurant

A man is now in custody after attempting to rob a San Marco business and stabbing an employee Sunday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

According to police, just before 7:30 p.m., a man walked into Fore Score Golf Tavern in the San Marco Square shopping plaza on Atlantic Boulevard and headed towards the hostess stand. Police said he tried to steal one of the employee’s wallets.

Another employee confronted the man after the robbery attempt, according to JSO. During that confrontation, the man threatened the employees and demanded more money from the business, JSO said.

JSO said the man, then, pulled out a knife and stabbed the employee, and ran away.

Witnesses helped identify the man, and a JSO patrol sergeant spotted him a few blocks away from the store. Police said the man resisted arrest, but was safely taken into custody.

The employee who was stabbed suffered non life-threatening injuries. The sergeant was unharmed.

JSO did not reveal the attempted robber’s identity.