Putnam County woman arrested after video shows her hitting man with a disability multiple times

Video shows Chelsey Renee Payne of San Mateo hitting a disabled man multiple times. She is accused of a third-degree felony.

Caution: Some may find the video below disturbing

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Putnam County woman was arrested earlier this month after surveillance video footage showed her hitting a man with a disability, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Chelsey Renee Payne, 30, of San Mateo was arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and accused of abuse of a disabled adult, a third-degree felony, after she was seen shoving the man and striking him in the face several times, both with an open hand and a closed fist.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, its investigation started on Nov. 22 when it responded to a complaint of a suspicious incident at the Palm Coast Community Center.

A concerned citizen told investigators that a yet-to-be-identified female had possibly physically abused a man who is disabled on the property the day prior. Surveillance footage was then turned over to the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives reviewed the footage which investigators said depicted a disturbing encounter between the female suspect and a disabled adult male.

Using technology, detectives eventually identified the woman as Payne.

Payne was employed at the time of the incident by East Coast Habilitation Options, Inc., but was later fired after the incident was reported to the company, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Payne was later arrested at her home in Putnam County with the assistance of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Payne was then transported to the Putnam County Jail, where she was held without bond until she was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility where she posted her $7,500 bond and was later released.

“This supposed ‘caretaker’ clearly did not show any care or compassion while she was abusing a disabled person,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “We send our deepest sympathies to the victim and their family. I commend our Major Case detectives for quickly solving this case with initially very little information to go on.”