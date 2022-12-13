Man who stabbed employee during attempted robbery at golf tavern identified

Mario McQuay is the man arrested in the robbery and stabbing at San Marco golf tavern

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man involved in a violent attempted robbery at a San Marco restaurant Sunday night.

Mario McQuay, 38, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault after he walked into the Fore Score Golf Tavern and tried to steal an employee’s wallet from the hostess stand, police said in a Sunday night briefing.

McQuay then got into an altercation with another employee when they tried to confront him, which led to McQuay pulling out a knife and stabbing the employee, police said.

Police said McQuay left the tavern before they could arrive, but witnesses were able to give a JSO patrol sergeant his description. The sergeant spotted McQuay a few blocks away from the tavern.

McQuay resisted arrest but the sergeant was able to safely take him into custody, according to JSO.

The employee who was stabbed suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The sergeant was unharmed.