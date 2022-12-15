Gun violence against children in Jacksonville is growing

The New York Times reports that guns are now the No. 1 cause of death among American children and teenagers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Recent data from the Kaiser Family Foundation found the U.S. accounts for 97% of gun-related child deaths among other countries.

The New York Times reports, guns are now the number one cause of death among American children and teens, and that includes kids shot in Jacksonville.

One woman spoke with News4JAX anonymously after two juveniles in her neighborhood were shot Tuesday.

“I’m very lucky that my daughter was not playing outside,” she said. Police said the kids are expected to be ok, but some parents aren’t.

“For two children to be shot. I mean, the whole community should be outraged,” said LaTasha Hobbs. She lost her son to gun violence in 2017. No arrests have been made in the case.

Hobbs continues to fight for justice, though she feels Jacksonville is complicit when addressing gun violence. News4JAX data from 2022 shows 31 kids were shot. Eleven of them are dead.

The eleventh case this year was about two weeks ago with the shooting death of 13-year-old Prince Holland. Of the 11, only 8 arrests were made.

“I haven’t had an arrest for Maurice. Prince Holland’s mother hasn’t had an arrest. The community’s not coming forward. Nobody’s saying anything,” said Hobbs. “So these murderers are still walking free. They could be standing behind you at the gas station in the supermarket.”

It’s a problem across the country.

Data from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows that in 2020 the U.S. had the highest child and teen firearm mortality rate among peer countries. They say firearm deaths in the U.S. are 56.2 per million people ages 1-19.

Hobbs sends this message to the mother of Prince Holland – as they wait for justice in the case.

“There are no words to describe what she feels. I just want her to know that she’s loved, and the communities behind her,” Hobbs said. “I’m here for her. I understand the strength that it takes to put your feet to the floor and I just want her to know that she’s not going to walk this journey alone. And I’m here for her.”

Hobbs said city leaders need to stop talking and act. She asks gun owners to be responsible and believes there needs to be trust between the community and police.

She wants programs doing work in our communities to be properly funded. If you have information on Hobbs or Holland’s case – you are asked to call JSO or CrimeStoppers.