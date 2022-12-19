TELL US: What do you think about the proposed bans and restrictions on social media app TikTok?

FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a cell phone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, immediately banned the use of TikTok and two popular messaging applications from all computer devices controlled by Georgia's state government, saying the Chinese government may be able to access users' personal information. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

The U.S. Senate has approved legislation to ban the use of TikTok on government devices. Georgia and other states are either blocking or proposing to block TikTok on state devices, including college campuses.

TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company. The critics of TikTok fear the Chinese government could access information through the app, and use it to spread misinformation.

Last year, TikTok reported more than one billion people around the world using its app. TikTok calls the bans and restrictions ‘politically motivated’.

