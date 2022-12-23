56º

Local News

Baker County man who recorded self during Capitol riot convicted as charged

Frank Powers, Assignment manager

Tags: Capitol riot, Washington DC
Screenshot from video shared by Brad Weeks on Facebook the day of the riot at the Capitol. (Screenshot via Facebook)

A former Baker County Sheriff’s Office employee, who was arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted during a trial in Washington, D.C., court documents reveal.

Brad Weeks, of Macclenny, was convicted on charges of unlawful and violent entry into restricted government property and disorderly conduct. Weeks worked in the IT department and did contract work for the Sheriff’s Office.

Weeks remains free on his own recognizance. No sentencing date has been set.

On Thursday, his lawyer filed a motion for a new trial. The defense says Weeks did not enter the Capitol with corrupt intent, but went to the rescue his friend Johnathan Carlton, who’d been injured in the riot.

