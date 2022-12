JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman in her 50s was found unresponsive in a Gate Gas Station parking lot on Busch Drive early Monday morning.

JSO said the woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officers are unsure if foul play was involved and are working to identify the woman.

JSO said this is still an active investigation. Any witnesses are urged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.